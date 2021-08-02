How to watch sport climbing at the Tokyo Olympics

Sport climbing makes its debut at the Olympic Games Tuesday morning and while the competition format itself may take some getting used to, the schedule refreshingly simple.

All four sessions of climbing action begin at 5:00 p.m. locally in Tokyo, or 4:00 a.m. ET in the United States.

The men's qualification round kicks things off Tuesday, August 3, followed by the women's qualification the following day. The sport's first-ever Olympic medals will be awarded Thursday in the men's final. The women's final closes things out Friday.

All sessions will air on USA Network shortly following their conclusion (find full TV listings for artistic swimming and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule), but you can stream every session LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

A full schedule of sessions and competition phases is below. Check back when events are live for links to stream.