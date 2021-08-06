Kenya's Jepchirchir, Kosgei win gold, silver in women's marathon; USA's Seidel claims bronze

FINALS RACE DETAIL

Kenyan 27-year-old Peres Jepchirchir claimed the gold medal in Saturday's women's marathon final at the Tokyo Olympics, grinding to her historic time of two hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds to edge countrywoman Brigid Kosgei.

Kosgei finished less than a half-minute behind Jepchirchir, finishing in 2:27:36.

Jepchirchir and Kosgei ensured for Kenya at least one women's marathon medal in six consecutive Olympic Games, dating back to Sydney 2000.

Team USA was well-represented in the race, too, as 27-year-old Molly Seidel finished in 2:27:46 -- good for the United States' first medal in the women's marathon since Athens 2004.

Seidel is the third American to medal in the women's marathon, in just her third career effort at the distance.