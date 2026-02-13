Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
SportsOlympics

Actions

Lindsey Vonn provides latest update from her hospital bed: ‘Finally feeling more like myself, have a long way to go’

Lindsey Vonn will attempt to compete at 2026 Winter Olympics despite torn ACL
Getty Images
Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn speaks during a Team USA women's Alpine skiing press conference at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on Feb. 3, 2026, in Italy.
Lindsey Vonn will attempt to compete at 2026 Winter Olympics despite torn ACL
Posted
and last updated

Lindsey Vonn posted another update about her current physical status to social media from a hospital bed, revealing that she's planning to undergo at least two more surgeries and is "feeling more like myself" but has "a long way to go." View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us