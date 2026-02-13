Lindsey Vonn posted another update about her current physical status to social media from a hospital bed, revealing that she's planning to undergo at least two more surgeries and is "feeling more like myself" but has "a long way to go." View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Lindsey Vonn provides latest update from her hospital bed: ‘Finally feeling more like myself, have a long way to go’
