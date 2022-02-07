LIVE UPDATES: Wuest sets Olympic record in women's 1500m, Bowe coming up

Accomplished United States speed skater Brittany Bowe and the sport's all-time leader in Olympic medals, Ireen Wuest of the Netherlands, will compete in the women's 1500m race starting at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Bowe had a terrific season on the international stage, winning the silver medal in the 1500m at the 2021 World Championships.

Wuest has earned 11 Olympic medals in her career, four of which are from the 1500m. She will look to extend her country's winning streak, one that sits at three straight gold medals in this discipline.

Follow along for live updates

Live results

There are 15 pairings set to compete. Every skater gets one chance to set the fastest time.

Bowe will race in the 14th pairing and Wuest in the 12th.

The event starts with 23-year-old Ellia Smeding of Great Britain and Huang Yu-Ting of Chinese Taipei.

First pairing: Huang wins the first pairing, setting the time to beat at 2:00.78. To compare, Wuest won gold with a 1:54.35 time in 2018.

Third pairing: Germany's Michelle Uhrig surpasses Huang with a 2:00.20 time.

Fourth pairing: Ekaterina Sloeva of Bulgaria jumps in front at 1:58.41. ROC's Elena Sokhryakova is second.

Fifth pairing: The first American to compete, Mia Manganello Kilburg, grabs second place, 0.70 behind the leader.

Sixth pairing: Adake Ahenaer of China bests Manganello Kilburg at 1:58.59. She made up ground in a strong finish after falling behind the American's pace.

Seventh pairing: ROC's Evgenia Lalenkova hits 1:55.74, the best time of the first seven pairs by far. The 31-year-old won the 1500m at a Russian Olympic qualifying event in December. Sloeva remains in second.

Ice resurfacing break at the Ice Ribbon. Final seven pairings up next.

Ninth pairing: The action returns with Dutch skater Marijke Groenwoud taking the lead at 1:54.97. Yin Qi of China grabs third place for the time being.

10th pairing: Nana Takagi of Japan, who won gold medals in the team pursuit and mass start events in 2018, takes second at 1:55.34. Her sister, Miho, is up in the final pairing.

11th pairing: Antoinette de Jong hits 1:54.82 to grab the top spot. The Dutch skater is a two-time Olympic medalist. Wuest is up next.

12th pairing: Wuest sets an Olympic record at 1:53.28. This is her final Olympics, but she is not leaving anything out there. She beat her gold medal-winning 2018 time by over a second.

Three Dutch skaters are in the top-three.

14th pairing: Bowe put together a massive start but faded. She slides into eighth place with a time of 1:55.81.