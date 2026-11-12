KCMPD locates 78-year-old missing endangered man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE

KCMPD shared to social media later this evening that the missing man was found safely. Officials thanked the public for their help in the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department (KCMPD) shared on Wednesday that a search has begun for a missing endangered man.

The 78-year-old was last seen on Wednesday around 3 p.m. at 17 W. Dartmouth Road, Kansas City, Mo. According to KCMPD, he experiences dementia, and his family has not been able to locate him.

This is the description of him that KCMPD provided us with:



White male

5'10"

180 pounds

78 years old

Last seen driving grey Subaru Outback with a Missouri license plate

Anyone that sees him is urged to call 911 or the Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5043.