1,600 union workers employed at Honeywell set to be furloughed as government shutdown continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the federal government shutdown continues, 1,600 union workers employed at Honeywell FM&T are set to be furloughed Nov. 1, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union (IAM).

The Honeywell facility in south Kansas City, Missouri, which operates under contract with the U.S. Department of Energy, will shut down Monday, Oct. 27.

Only a handful of employees will remain on the job if the facility enters shutdown mode.

“This is a devastating and unnecessary blow to 1,600 working families in Kansas City who proudly support our nation’s defense and energy programs,” said IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Sam Cicinelli. “Our members should not be used as pawns in a political stalemate. Congress must act now to end this shutdown and protect working Americans.”

The union says it is currently working to ensure that the IAM Union collective bargaining agreement is honored in the furlough.

It is also in the process of organizing workshops to help members navigate unemployment benefits and career resources during the potential furlough, according to the union.

IAM Local 778 represents 1,611 members at HoneywellFM&T.

KSHB 41 reached out to a spokesperson at the IAM Union for a comment. This story will be updated if we receive one.

—