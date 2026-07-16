1 adult in critical condition after skid-steer loader goes into Shawnee pond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is reportedly in critical condition after a skid-steer loader went into a western Shawnee pond Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called just before 10:30 a.m. to 6091 Woodland Drive on a water rescue.

Crews say the skid-steer went into the pond behind Bratton Brothers Contracting Inc.

Two bystanders tried to help get the man out of the pond before emergency crews arrived, per Johnson County MED-ACT.

MED-ACT says one adult was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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