1 critically injured in 45th Street, Prospect Avenue collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured just before 6 p.m. Thursday in a collision at east 45th Street and Prospect Avenue.

While traveling at a high rate of speed in the center turn lane, the driver of a silver Ford Escape traveling south on Prospect Avenue lost control.

After losing control, the vehicle exited the roadway, struck a fence, sheared a large metal sign pole and flipped an unknown number of times, according to police.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof in a parking lot in the northeast corner of the intersection.

Police said the occupant was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.