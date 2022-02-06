1 critically injured Saturday in Olathe motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured Saturday afternoon in a single motorcycle crash, according to the Olathe Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. near Northgate and North Nelson Road.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located the 30-year-old driver of the motorcycle.

He was then transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This incident is under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 913-971-6950 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

