1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Kansas City, Missouri, single-vehicle collision Sunday

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 2:56 PM, Dec 05, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A single-vehicle collision at 10:51 a.m. Sunday at I-70 and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, left one male dead and another in critical condition.

The driver of a Toyota sedan lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the roadway while traveling westbound on I-70.

The vehicle overturned at least one time.

One occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The Accident Investigation Section of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to meet Central Patrol Division personnel following the incident.

