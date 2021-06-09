1 dead, 1 injured in crash Tuesday in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday night at a Lee's Summit intersection.

Police said the accident happened about 6:10 p.m. at Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest Bridlewood Drive.

The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was headed north from a stop sign and was going to make a left turn onto Southwest Third Street, according to a Lee's Summit Police Department news release.

A Dodge truck going east on Southwest 3rd Street hit the driver's door of the Chevrolet Tahoe, the news release stated.

The pickup truck driver, alone in the truck, died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was injured and taken to a hospital.

Police said the Tahoe driver is alert and conscious.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.