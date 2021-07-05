Watch
1 dead, 1 injured in Douglas County crash on U.S. 56 Highway

Dog also dies in incident
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ron Busse/KSHB
Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to a crash on July 5, 2021, on U.S. 56 Highway.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 18:17:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on U.S. 56 Highway in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that a semi truck and van collided “with both drivers being pinned inside their respective vehicles.”

David Hosch, 39, who was driving the van, was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog inside the van also died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reinold Hartmann, 66, drove the semi and was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital for treatment. He suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies closed 56 Highway from East 2300 Road into Johnson County shortly before 9 a.m.

The sheriff’s office’s accident investigation team is investigating the incident.

