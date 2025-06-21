Watch Now
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Caldwell County

KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Caldwell County Friday afternoon.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Mazda was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 36 Highway, four miles west of Hamilton City Reservoir, just after 2:50 p.m.

A Ford was traveling westbound in the westbound lanes.

The Mazda then struck the Ford in the right lane.

The driver of the Ford, a 41-year-old from Breckenridge, Missouri, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Mazda, a 15-year-old girl from Hamilton, Missouri, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

