1 dead, 1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Sugar Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Sugar Creek Friday night.

The crash occurred at 9:45 p.m. as a Honda traveling eastbound on Cement City Road did not yield to a Chrysler traveling southbound on Missouri 291 Highway.

The front of the Chrysler struck the driver's side of the Honda.

Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to a stop in the median.

The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, was pronounced dead on scene.

The passenger in the Honda, a 19-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Chrysler driver, a 54-year-old woman from Oak Grove, had minor injuries. She was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

—