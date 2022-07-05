KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fiery crash Tuesday morning killed one person and injured two others on Interstate 435 near 87th Street in KCMO.

Police said a Kenworth dump truck was headed north on the interstate when its left front tire sustained a blow out.

The dump truck went off the highway, through the center median and jersey cables and into the southbound lanes of traffic, police said.

The dump truck hit the driver's side of a southbound Ford F-150 pick up truck, the front end of a Toyota 4Runner and the driver's side of a white City of KCMO Public Works truck, police said.

Debris from the incident hit a southbound Ford Transit van which was hit from behind by car as the van tried to get out of the way of the crash.

Police said the Ford F-150 driver died at the scene and a passenger in the truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

Their names have not been released.

A KCMO Public Works Department employee suffered injures in the crash, but was wearing his seat belt and the vehicle's airbag deployed, according to a news release from the city.

The employee is expected to fully recover, the news release states.

Drivers of the other vehicles refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police said two lanes of northbound I-435 were closed for about 2 hours.

All lanes of southbound I-435 at Gregory Boulevard were closed for 5 hours.

This was the 46th fatal crash of 2022 in KCMO.

There were 35 fatal crashes at this time last year.

—