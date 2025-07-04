1 dead, 3 others injured, including firefighter in eastern Independence fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died, and two other civilians were injured, along with a firefighter in an overnight eastern Independence fire.

Crews were called overnight to a house fire at North Lake City Valley Road near Buckner, Mo.

The home was fully engulfed upon arrival.

One person died in the fire, and two others in the home were injured, one seriously.

An Independence firefighter was also injured after falling down two flights of stairs.

We have a crew on scene, and will have updates as soon as they are available.