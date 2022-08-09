1 dead after crash in Independence involving motorcycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash that took place around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Independence, Missouri.

A 1997 Suzuki Bandit motorcycle was traveling east on 23rd Street and hit the side of 2017 Buick Enclave at South Pearl Street, according to the Independence Police Department.

Witnesses told police the operator of the Bandit was driving recklessly before the accident.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Buick Enclave was uninjured.

The Independence Police Department continues to investigate the crash.