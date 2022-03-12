1 dead after single-vehicle crash Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was notified Saturday by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

In a police report of the March 8 incident, the victim was said to be driving a blue Honda Pilot southbound on Broadway Boulevard.

At some point, the car ran off the left side of the roadway and slid sideways before overturning multiple times, according to the report.

Identified as a 33-year-old man, the victim was then transported to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

This is the 24th traffic fatality of 2022 in KCMO.

