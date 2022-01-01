Watch
1 dead after vehicle rear-ends snowplow

Andres Gutierrez - 41 Action News
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead Saturday after a vehicle rear-ended a Kansas Department of Transportation snowplow traveling southbound on Interstate 435 just south of Leavenworth Road.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash log states the plow's warning lights were activated while treating the roadway.

For "unknown reason," a Chrysler Town and Country rear-ended the plow while traveling at highway speeds or greater, according to the crash log.

Ernesto Lopez, 20, of Platte City was identified by KHP as the fatality.

