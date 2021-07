KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following an early morning crash that happened on U.S. 40 Highway on Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, a vehicle was traveling west on U.S. 40 Highway over Interstate 435 when it hit a traffic signal.

The unidentified driver died at the scene. The exit going south near I-435 is closed.

No other information was immediately available.