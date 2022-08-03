1 dead in single vehicle crash near Van Brunt, 31st Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police investigated a fatal single vehicle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash took place around 9:50 p.m. near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police say a gold Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound on Van Brunt at a high rate of speed.

The Tahoe failed to stop for a red light, and was struck by a gold Toyota Avalon westbound on Linwood with a green light.

The Chevrolet rolled onto its left side, partially ejecting the unrestrained driver.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

KCPD reports this is the 54th traffic fatality compared to 41 at this time last year.

