KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition following an overnight wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, that took place after a police chase.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a call after a white Fiat 500 with two occupants reportedly left the area of 11th Street and Grand Boulevard at a high speed. Police say they were informed that the vehicle almost ran over a pedestrian, and one occupant was armed with a gun.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over for a car check, but the Fiat did not stop.

Police began to pursue the vehicle but stopped near 13th Street and Charlotte Street. The Fiat began traveling on westbound Interstate 70 in the wrong direction.

Once in the area of I-70 and Benton, the Fiat crashed into a gold Toyota Solara and hit a guard rail, according to KCPD.

The passenger of the fiat was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the Toyota was uninjured.

Investigation from police indicates that impairment of the driver of the Fiat may have been a factor in the crash.

