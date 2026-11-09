1 killed, 1 seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on Mo-H Highway Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nature Avenue south of Mo-H Sunday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu was southbound on Nature Avenue northwest of Boonville shortly before 6:30 Sunday evening when it failed to negotiate a curve and struck a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The Highway Patrol says a 71-year-old female passenger in the Malibu died on the scene. The 72-year-old male driver suffered serious injuries.

The 34-year-old driver of the Silverado suffered moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.