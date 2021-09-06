1 killed, 2 injured in crash involving motorcycle, truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at 39th Street and Harrison Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said that a red Honda motorcycle was traveling west on 39th Street at a high speed and without headlights.

A white Chevrolet Silverado was headed east on 39th Street and turning left onto Harrison Parkway.

The driver did not see the motorcycle until the last second and the motorcycle crashed into the front, right corner of the truck.

Both people on the motorcycle, a man and a woman, were ejected and were not wearing helmets.

The man driving the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

