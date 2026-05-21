1 killed, 4 others injured in crash near 9th & Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and four others injured in a crash near 9th & Cleveland.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says shortly after 8 p.m. officers were called to the area of 9th and Cleveland on a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Cadillac Escalade was eastbound on 9th Street at a very high rate of speed.

Police say the Cadillac failed to negotiate the curve, traveled off the roadway to the left and hit a parked, green Chrysler Sebring.

Police say the Cadillac continued through the grass and struck a large tree before coming to a stop.

The driver was ejected from the Cadillac, and transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver is currently listed in critical condition.

The front-seat passenger was also transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and pronounced dead by hospital staff a short time later.

Three juvenile rear seat passengers were transported with serious injuries, and are all listed in stable condition.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says this is fatality number 30 compared to 24 at this time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

