1 killed, 7 injured in single vehicle rollover

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person from Kansas City, Kansas, was killed and seven others were seriously injured in a single vehicle rollover Sunday night just after 7:30 p.m. in Wyandotte County.

Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena, 35, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy from southbound Interstate 435 to eastbound Interstate 70 at high speeds, when he lost control of the vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Lopez Cartagena over-corrected and the vehicle rolled multiple times on the right shoulder and ditch.

Lopez Cartagena was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the GMC. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other occupants, including a 2-year-old female, a 10-year-old male, a 15-year-old female, a 21-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, were also ejected from the vehicle and were not wearing seat belts, receiving suspected serious injuries.

The two who were not ejected, a 25-year-old male and 33-year-old female, were the only ones in the vehicle wearing seat belts, KHP says.

They also suffered serious injuries.