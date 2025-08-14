1 killed, 6 injured in overnight crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and six others injured in an overnight two-vehicle crash at Lexington Avenue and Wabash Avenue.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say just after midnight, an officer tried to check on a reported stolen white Hyundai Tucson near Independence Avenue and Brooklyn.

The vehicle fled and the officer stopped his pursuit near Independence and Wabash.

The Hyundai was last seen northbound on Wabash at a high rate of speed.

Near Lexington and Wabash, police say the Hyundai ran through a stop sign and hit a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver, front seat passenger, left rear seat passenger and middle seat juvenile passenger of the Jeep were transported to hospitals with critical injuries.

The right rear seat passenger of the Jeep was ejected, and later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The driver and rear seat passenger of the Hyundai were transported with serious injuries. The front seat passenger was uninjured.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai are currently listed in stable condition.