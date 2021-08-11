Watch
1 killed in Overland Park moped crash after driver runs red light

Posted at 4:26 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 17:26:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash that involved a moped in Overland Park on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred after an unidentified person ran a red light on West 95th Street at Lowell Avenue, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

Wade Parsons, of Overland Park, was thrown from his moped and sustained critical injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Overland Park Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at 913-890-1438.

