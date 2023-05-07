Watch Now
1 killed Sunday morning in Lafayette County crash

Charlie Keegan
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A headquarters in Lee&#39;s Summit
Posted at 4:46 PM, May 07, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Lafayette County, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash logs report a 2008 Dodge 1500 was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 near mile marker 56.2 around 8:20 a.m.

While in the right lane, the attached trailer on the back of the Dodge began to fishtail, causing the driver to lose control.

The pickup truck then traveled off the south side of the roadway, overturned and partially ejected the passenger.

MSHP says the passenger, identified as 29-year-old Kayla Opicka, of Fort Riley, Kansas, was pronounced deceased on the scene by responding deputies.

