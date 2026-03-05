1 of 6 US soldiers who died in Kuwait attack identified as Webster University student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the six U.S. soldiers who were killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait was identified Wednesday as Cody Khork, a 35-year-old Webster University student.

Khork was an online student pursuing a master’s degree in business and organizational security management at the private university located in Webster Groves, Missouri, in the St. Louis area.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends as we reach out to his classmates to provide support," the university wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The Army Reserve Captain from Winter Haven, Florida, was stationed in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

During Khork's time in the service, he earned medals such as the Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.

The U.S. military identified the other soldiers killed in Kuwait as: Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola; Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California.

