1 person critically injured in Friday afternoon crash in KCMO

Posted at 6:55 PM, Jun 17, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a red Jeep suffered critical injuries in a crash on Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the Jeep was going east on Truman Road at about 3:40 p.m. when the vehicle drifted into the westbound lanes.

It's not known why the vehicle moved into the westbound side of the road, police said.

The Jeep struck a Dodge Caravan, which was legally parked.

A witness told police it appeared the driver was slumped over the wheel before his vehicle struck the parked Dodge Caravan.

