1 person dead, 2 injured at 19th & Walnut

KANSAS CITY, MO — One person is dead, and two others are suffering non life-threatening injuries at 19th & Walnut.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 4:00 a.m. on a shooting.

Police say one adult male was killed, another adult male and a teenage boy suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Detective have determined the shooting occurred at Penn Valley Park just a few minutes away, and the victims drove to 19th & Walnut.

Officers have detained four people at Penn Valley Park for questioning.

We have reporters at both scenes, and will bring you the latest information as soon as it's available.

