Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person dead, 2 injured at 19th & Walnut

KCPD
KSHB
KCPD
Posted

KANSAS CITY, MO — One person is dead, and two others are suffering non life-threatening injuries at 19th & Walnut.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 4:00 a.m. on a shooting.

Police say one adult male was killed, another adult male and a teenage boy suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Detective have determined the shooting occurred at Penn Valley Park just a few minutes away, and the victims drove to 19th & Walnut.

Officers have detained four people at Penn Valley Park for questioning.

We have reporters at both scenes, and will bring you the latest information as soon as it's available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us