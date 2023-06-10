Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies in crash on intersection of Little Blue Road, Marion Avenue

Posted at 6:50 AM, Jun 10, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead in a two-vehicle collision that happened at the intersection of Little Blue Road and Marion Avenue.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, a motorcyclist driving a teal Ninja 600 motorcycle was traveling west on Little Blue Road at very high speeds.

The motorcycle was attempting to pass a red Ford Taurus, but it struck the truck's left side mirror and left front.

The motorcycle proceeded to head off the roadway and down an embankment. It would shear off the top half of a tree, striking a rock wall.

The driver, who name has not been released yet to the public, ejected and landed in the water of a creek.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

