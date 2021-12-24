1 person killed in US 169 crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 169 Friday morning.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Shoal Creek Parkway.

A silver Dodge Caliber took the Shoal Creek exit but was traveling too fast.

The driver lost control and the vehicle struck the guardrail then went off the roadway to the left. It rolled down an embankment.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Dodge.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPD said impairment is being investigated as a factor in the crash.