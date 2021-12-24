Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person killed in US 169 crash

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:21 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 12:21:57-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 169 Friday morning.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Shoal Creek Parkway.

A silver Dodge Caliber took the Shoal Creek exit but was traveling too fast.

The driver lost control and the vehicle struck the guardrail then went off the roadway to the left. It rolled down an embankment.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Dodge.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPD said impairment is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7