KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured in an ATV crash Sunday night.

The collision happened around 7:45 p.m. at the address of 7008 East 85th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said a 27-year-old man was riding a Honda ATV westbound when it collided with a parked Mitsubishi sedan.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the ATV.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.