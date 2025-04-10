1 person shot after 30 cars were broken into Wednesday morning in east Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning that might be related to a string of car burglaries.

The description of the man who was shot matches the description of the man who police say broke into the vehicles.

The vehicle burglaries happened on Askew Avenue just off East 27th Street.

Neighbors are wondering why someone would break into all the cars.

Jake Weller

"Be better," Renee Willis-Hunter said. "Be better."

Willis-Hunter's son woke her up around 4 a.m. on Wednesday after he tried to drive to work.

"He said, 'Mama, somebody broke into my car,"' Willis-Hunter said. "So immediately, I jumped and looked at my camera."

Unfortunately, Willis-Hunter's camera didn't capture the person who broke into her son's car. It did, however, show her son's car's window shattered, along with dozens of other cars on the block.

Willis-Hunter's son's wallet, credit card and social security card were all gone.

"Didn't I tell him, 'You don't leave that in that car?"' Willis-Hunter said. "I told him. Don't listen, do they? Kids don't listen."

The Kansas City Police Department said the man who was shot about 5:15 a.m. suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital.

Police did not release any information about the description or arrest of the person who shot the man.

Neighbors are frustrated they're left to pick up the pieces.

"If he's going down the block at 4, 5 a.m., he's got too much time on his hands," Willis-Hunter said. "That man needs a job."

Neighbors are also frustrated with police.

Several neighborhood residents told KSHB 41 News they called 911 when they heard glass break, but they say they didn't see officers until much later.

"When they called them, they should have come out here," Willis-Hunter said.

KSHB 41 News asked the police department when the first calls came in and when crews arrived on scene.

We were told that information wouldn't be available until at least Thursday.

"My older son won't be parking on the street anymore," Willis-Hunter said. "His car is going to go in the back with my car and I got a camera back there, too."

Like most moms, Willis-Hunter isn't mad. She's just disappointed with the person who broke into her son's car.

"If I find out that my kids were out here breaking in cars or people's houses, doing things they aren't supposed to be doing, they know we are going to have a problem," Willis-Hunter said. "I'd be very, very disappointed."

KCPD said any information related to the relationship of the two men involved in the shooting is part of the ongoing investigation, but did not release any other information.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.