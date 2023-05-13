1-year-old girl dies after being hit by train in Ray County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A one-year-old girl died after being a hit by a train on Saturday morning in Ray County.

The incident happened in Hardin, Missouri, just before 9 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A preliminary investigation indicated the girl was stationary on railroad tracks near Elm Street when she was hit.

No other information on the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

An MSHP spokesperson said the Ray County Sheriff's Office was handling the investigation.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers called the incident tragic in as statement.

"Today the sheriff's office along with multiple agencies worked a tragic event in Hardin," Childers said. "At this time we will not be making any statements. We ask you pray for all affected by today's event and respect their privacy."

