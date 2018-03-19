10 cases of measles reported in Kansas; officials fear more were exposed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The recent outbreak of measles in the Kansas City metro area has grown to 10 people, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Last week, officials announced seven cases in Johnson and Miami counties.

Now, eight Johnson County residents, one Linn County resident and one in Miami County have been diagnosed with the measles. All of the Johnson County and Linn County cases are associated with the same daycare. The Miami County case isn't connected to the daycare.

According to the release, officials have determined where and when each person became infected.

The department said the average number of days between when a person is exposed to measles and when they first start showing symptoms is approximately 10 to 14 days (range of 7 to 21 days). Secondary cases are now appearing outside of the daycare.

Authorities said there is concern that some people in the general population may have potentially been exposed to people with measles while they were infectious.

Possible measles exposure

According to KDHE, if you have visited one or more of these locations on the dates and times listed, you may have been exposed to measles:

AMC Dine-In Studio 28; 12075 S. Strang Line Rd., Olathe, KS; March 9th from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Aldi’s; 15290 W. 119th St Olathe, KS 66062; on March 2nd from 3:00 to 5 p.m.

Payless Discount Foods; 2101 E. Santa Fe St, Olathe, KS; on March 6th from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

El Potro Mexican Café; 602 N Pearl St, Paola, KS on March 7th from 4 to 8:00 p.m.

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas; 5808 W 110th St, Overland Park, KS on March 8th and March 10th in the morning

Budget Coin Laundry; 798 E Main St, Gardner, KS; on March 9th from 8 to 11 p.m.

Olathe YMCA swimming pool and locker room; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS; on March 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bath and Body Works at Legends Outlets; 1803 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th from 1 to 3 p.m.

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets; 1843 Village W Pkwy, Kansas City, KS; on March 10th after 1 to 3 p.m.

Orange Leaf; 11524 W 135th St Overland Park, KS; on March 10th from 3 to 6 p.m.

Measles symptoms

Symptoms typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, arms, and legs, according to KDHE.

The best way to prevent measles is to get the MMR vaccine. If you have had measles or have been vaccinated, your risk of contracting the disease is extremely low.

People who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms should stay home unless they are seeking medical care. The news release says before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead so the provider can take measures to protect other patients and staff.

For questions call the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment at (913) 477-8343 or the KDHE Epidemiology hotline at (877) 427-7317.