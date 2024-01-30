10 deceased Great Danes, 10 other dogs in poor condition found on Miami County property

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case in the 25900 block of Rockville Road.

Wednesday, Jan. 24, the sheriff’s office was sent to the property to check on the welfare of canines on the property.

Deputies located 10 deceased Great Danes. 10 other dogs — nine Great Danes and a Shepherd mix — were found “alive and in a condition that required immediate medical attention,” according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office.

Nobody was at the property while the search warrant was executed.

The canines' cause of death is under investigation.

As for the 10 dogs that were rescued, some are currently under care at a local veterinary while the others are at a sanctuary.

“They are not available to be visited or adopted until the investigation and case is complete,” per the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office said this property may be part of a larger operation across the state as well as the country.

Miami County is “working with investigators in other jurisdictions and believe at least 100 other canines are in similar condition based on the other jurisdiction investigations.”

A person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 913-294-3232. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call 816-474-8477.

