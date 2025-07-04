10 victims of fireworks injuries treated by 3 p.m. Friday at University of Kansas Health System hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas Health System reported its doctors and nurses treated 10 victims of fireworks injuries by 3 p.m. Friday.

All the victims were males between the ages of six and 58. They suffered injuries to their hands, an arm, face and eye, according to a news release from the health system.

The fireworks involved in the accidents included a smoke bomb, a crackling ball, bottle rocket, sparkler and mortar.

Three of the injured were admitted to hospitals, according to the news release.

The reports were compiled from the Burnett Burn Center at the University of Kansas Hospital, and the health system's Olathe and Liberty hospital campuses.

