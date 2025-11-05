11 camping trailers destroyed in late Tuesday fire at Camping World in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters in Kansas City, Kansas, had to call in mutual-aid crews from neighboring departments to battle a blaze late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Camping World dealership.

Around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, KCKFD crews were called to the dealership at 1201 N. 98th Street on a report of a fire in the parking lot.

Crews arrived to a secured area of the parking lot and found 11 campers in proximity to each other that were fully engulfed in flames.

A mutual-aid response was requested for additional personnel from Bonner Springs, Edwardsville and Fairmount (Basehor) fire departments.

As crews battled the fire defensively, several propane tanks exploded, forcing crews to maintain a distance away from the blaze.

The fire was contained in about an hour. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

A dollar loss on the trailers has not yet been determined.

