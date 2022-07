KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 11-year-old was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash on Monday at 8408 Prospect Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The child was lighting fireworks at a family gathering on Prospect Avenue, when they were hit by a silver sedan traveling south, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The vehicle fled the scene after the collision police say.

After the crash, the child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

