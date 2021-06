KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Branson, Missouri, first responders had to rescue a young boy from a mountain coaster Sunday.

According to Springfield station KY3, the 12-year-old boy was trapped under The Branson Coaster around 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters had to work for roughly two hours to free the child from under the coaster.

He was airlifted to a Springfield hospital with serious injuries.

State officials are investigating the incident.