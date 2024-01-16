14 alpacas, goat die in barn fire at Paola farm, animal rescue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fourteen alpacas and one goat tragically perished in a barn fire last week at a farm and animal rescue in Paola.

Fire crews from Miami County and the surrounding areas responded quickly Thursday, Jan. 11, to the area near 315th Street and Bethel Church Road.

Britt Johnson-Schenk and her husband were awakened by the barking of their dogs around 2 a.m., alerting them to the fire.

But by the time they figured out what was happening, she said the barn was a total loss.

Half of the structure was enclosed and mainly dedicated to animal stalls while the other half was open-air. The open side housed the couple’s two pickups, tractor, grain wagon and tools.

Johnson-Schenk said four of the 18 alpacas survived as well as four goats, six horses and four donkeys.

Unfortunately, the cause of the fire is unknown. However, Johnson-Schenk questions whether faulty wiring or heat lamps — that were warming a baby alpaca — could have contributed to the blaze.

Many of the animals that died in the fire were rescued.

The Johnson-Schenk farm started in 2019 nearly even with half rescue alpacas and half alpacas used to sell wool fiber, but the farm quickly expanded to welcome more rescues — six horses (one blind) and three donkeys — in addition to other animals.

Through the tragedy, Johnson-Schenk said she feels “very lucky” to have not lost all of the animals and is thankful crews were able to contain the fire to keep it from spreading to her home.

She also said she appreciates her neighbors who came over to help as the fire burned and returned the next day to recover and bury the deceased animals.

The farm's operators established a GoFundMe.

“We are completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support and many of our family, friends and followers have generously offered to help,” per Johnson-Schenk’s fund bio. “… From the bottom of our hearts and our beloved animals’ souls, we cannot thank you enough.”

