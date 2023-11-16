14-year-old prepares for grand opening of her 'Seven Stories' bookstore in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Halley Vincent, 14, is getting ready to re-open her Seven Stories bookstore in Shawnee, Kansas.

That's right, she's just 14 years old.

You may remember back in December when KSHB 41 News highlighted Halley and her new store. Well, she's since moved to a bigger space, located at 11109 Johnson Drive in Shawnee.

According to the American Booksellers Association, she's also the youngest member of ABA, an association that promotes independent bookstores across the country.

When customers step inside, not only will they see a number of different books, they'll also see different creatives from across the Kansas City area selling their work.

Each month, Halley highlights seven books for her customers. The books come from a variety of authors with diverse backgrounds. She also has a dedicated bilingual section that she is hoping to expand. Halley said everyone should feel represented when they walk into her store.

"My dad, he's an immigrant from Taiwan, so that's half of me right, and I always feel like when you go in somewhere, you need to feel represented," Vincent said. "I wouldn't say that's something I didn't feel, but I think that it's something that needs to be represented especially in this area. It's a really diverse community and so I think that not only one kind of person should come in here, I think it should be for everyone."

Halley, who's a freshman at Shawnee Mission North, also started Paws Up KC, which provides funds and items for local animal shelters. She also runs a book mobile, which provides free and used books for families in need.

She says she's able to balance it all with the help of her family. Her mom helps her run the business while she's in school.

"It's kind of like a family owned business, and I really love that," Halley said.

The grand opening of Seven Stories bookstore is at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16th. The store is located at 11109 Johnson Dr. in Shawnee, Kansas, ahead of the City of Shawnee's Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:45 p.m.

