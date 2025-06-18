16-year-old Basehor teen dies in 2-vehicle crash Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old Basehor teen died in a two-vehicle crash on US 24 Highway Tuesday night.

Troopers say that around 9:15 p.m., Cody Lamping, 16, of Basehor, was driving a 2005 Toyota passenger car south on 155th Street. Troopers say Lamping disregarded a red light at the intersection of 155th Street and U.S. 24 Highway and was struck by the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet pickup that was westbound on U.S. 24 at highway speeds.

Lamping was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 68-year-old driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The intersection is part of a stretch of U.S. 24 Highway that Basehor residents have been concerned about for several years.

KSHB 41 News reporter Rachel Henderson spent time talking to community leaders in January to learn more about an effort to reduce the speed limit in the area from 65 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour.

That effort included working with the Kansas Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic study in the area in June 2024.

"The citizens of this town deserve better," Basehor Mayor Richard Drennon said in January . "If we can save — in the next five years — one life, it's all worth it. I think we're going to save a lot more lives by lowering the speed limit."

Basehor family pushes for speed limit reduction on highway

—