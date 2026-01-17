Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO | 1st-ever snow squall warning hits Kansas City area as snow slickens roads, drops visibility

The National Weather Service issued its first-ever snow squall warning for parts of the Kansas City area Friday evening when a blast of snow decreased visibility and made driving a challenge.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued its first-ever snow squall warning for parts of the Kansas City area Friday evening when a blast of snow decreased visibility and made driving a challenge.

KSHB 41's Braden Bates took video of the snow as it fell on U.S. 71 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri. Watch in the video player below.

NWS sent out the warning at 5 p.m. for Jackson and Cass counties in Missouri and Johnson and Miami counties in Kansas.

A snow squall is a quick, yet intense blast of snow that can cause sudden whiteout conditions, a drop in temperatures, and a sudden change in travel conditions on roads.

NWS expired the snow squall warning at 5:45 p.m.

