VIDEO | 1st-ever snow squall warning hits Kansas City area as snow slickens roads, drops visibility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued its first-ever snow squall warning for parts of the Kansas City area Friday evening when a blast of snow decreased visibility and made driving a challenge.

KSHB 41's Braden Bates took video of the snow as it fell on U.S. 71 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri. Watch in the video player below.

1st-ever snow squall warning in Kansas City area; visibility challenges drivers

NWS sent out the warning at 5 p.m. for Jackson and Cass counties in Missouri and Johnson and Miami counties in Kansas.

A snow squall is a quick, yet intense blast of snow that can cause sudden whiteout conditions, a drop in temperatures, and a sudden change in travel conditions on roads.

NWS expired the snow squall warning at 5:45 p.m.

