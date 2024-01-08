2 charged after large fentanyl bust Sunday in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been charged after a months-long investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Clay County, Missouri.

Garrett Moulder, 38, was charged in Clay County Court with two counts of drug trafficking, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Elizabeth Dye, 31, was charged with one count of drug trafficking and one count of drug possesion.

The sheriff department's Special Tactics and Response Team served a search warrant Sunday morning at a house in Avondale, Missouri.

Team members found more than 105 grams of fentanyl, along with supplies used to package and distribute the drugs, according to the news release.

The amount of fentanyl found in the house is enough to kill about 52,000 people, according to the news release.

They also found methamphetamine, cocaine, five firearms and three suppressors.

Bonds for Moulder and Dye were set at $100,000.

