2 dead, 5 injured after tornado hits Arkansas nursing home

Posted at 9:41 PM, Dec 10, 2021
An Arkansas official says a tornado has ripped through a nursing home, killing two people and injuring five others.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV that at least 20 people were trapped after the tornado struck the Monette Manor area.

A call by The Associated Press to the county office wasn’t immediately returned.

The TV station reported that emergency crews from Trumann, and police and firefighters from Jonesboro were headed to the area to assist.

The nursing home has about 90 beds.

