2 in critical condition after crash at U.S. 40, Sterling in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a crash at U.S. 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue that left two people in critical condition Friday evening.



At 5:20 p.m., a Ford Escape traveling eastbound struck a Ford F-250 traveling northbound.

The force of the collision pushed the F-250 into a Toyota Avalon as other vehicles heading northbound were in the intersection.

Three of the four people involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals.

Two of them were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries as of late Friday night.



Most of the intersection was closed for close to five hours during the investigation at the scene.

Police said the people in critical condition did not appear to be wearing their seatbelts.

